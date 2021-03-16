Senate subcommittee discusses universal design of South Carolina state flag

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Senate subcommittee met Tuesday morning to discuss the design of the South Carolina state flag. The flag features a palmetto tree and a crescent on an indigo background, but South Carolina has not had a standard flag design since 1940. This means flag manufacturers can choose their own shades of blue, and adjust the curve of the crescent.

Tuesday, leaders took a closer look at these details. Back in 2018, lawmakers put together a team of historians to draw up a historically accurate design, but many South Carolinians were critical of the outcome.