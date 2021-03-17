Judge dismisses two jurors from Derek Chauvin trial

CNN– The judge in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin dismissed two jurors Wednesday. Chauvin is on trial for his role in the death of George Floyd last May. The former police officer has pleaded not guilty to charges of third degree murder, second degree unintentional murder and second degree manslaughter.

The two jurors said they had been swayed by news of a $27 million civil settlement between the City of Minneapolis and the Floyd family.