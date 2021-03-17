COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the Alzheimer’s Association’s St. Patrick’s Day virtual party to have fun and learn more about volunteering.

The party starts at Noon via Zoom.

At the party, you can also get more information on how you can volunteer for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Columbia, which starts on October 30.

You need to register before Noon today to take part in the party.

You can do so on the Alzheimer’s Association’s website.