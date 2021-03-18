Emergency migrant children camps posing problems for Biden administration

Associated Press,
1000 50

Migrants, who were caught trying to sneak into the United States, are led by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, second from left, at the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge while being deported to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Hidalgo, Texas. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem Tuesday but insisted it’s under control and said he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

McALLEN, Texas (AP) – A former camp for oil field workers that is now housing immigrant teenagers has emerged as a trouble spot in the Biden administration’s response to growing numbers of children arriving at the border.

The U.S. government has stopped taking immigrant teenagers to the converted camp amid questions about the safety of emergency sites it is setting up in border states.

The Associated Press has learned that the converted camp has been plagued by multiple issues just five days after the Biden administration opened it amid a scramble to find space for immigrant children.

Categories: National News, News, Politics

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts