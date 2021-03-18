Emergency migrant children camps posing problems for Biden administration

McALLEN, Texas (AP) – A former camp for oil field workers that is now housing immigrant teenagers has emerged as a trouble spot in the Biden administration’s response to growing numbers of children arriving at the border.

The U.S. government has stopped taking immigrant teenagers to the converted camp amid questions about the safety of emergency sites it is setting up in border states.

The Associated Press has learned that the converted camp has been plagued by multiple issues just five days after the Biden administration opened it amid a scramble to find space for immigrant children.