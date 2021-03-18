SCSO: Rembert man arrested after drugs are found in his motel room

1/2 BOLDEN, Shawn Jr Shawn Bolden Jr. Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

2/2 Broad Street Evidence Evidence collected at motel. Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after deputies found drugs in his motel room during the execution of a search warrant. On Monday, authorities say 27-year-old Shawn Dayne Bolden Jr. was at a motel on the 4200 block of Broad Street when investigators seized 2.2 grams of marijuana, 1.34 grams of cocaine, .59 grams of crack cocaine, 1.22 grams of methamphetamine and .59 grams of heroin valued at approximately $88.5. Authorities say the drugs are valued at approximately $364.5.

Deputies say Bolden was arrested and brought to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was released the following day on bond.