SCSO: Three individuals charged after deputies find children in house where drugs are being sold

1/4 TEAL, Almanda Almanda Teal Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

2/4 TUMBLIN, Steffani Steffani Tumblin Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

3/4 MYERS, Raheem Raheem Myers Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

4/4 Blanche Road Evidence Drugs seized at the residence. Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says three individuals are facing charges after deputies found children present in a house where drugs were sold. Deputies say 44-year-old Almanda Teal is charged with child endangerment, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Authorities say Steffani Tumblin, 31, faces a child neglect charge and 27-year-old Raheem Myers is charged with possession of methamphetamine.

On March 15, deputies say they were serving a search warrant at a residence on the 4600 block of Blanche Road, when they seized 48.5 grams of methamphetamine valued at roughly $2,425, three grams of heroin and fentanyl valued at approximately $450 and five grams of marijuana valued at

about $50.

Authorities say all three individuals were arrested and taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Officials say Tumblin and Myers were later released after meeting the conditions of their bond.