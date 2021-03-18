Severe weather, tornadoes already hitting some southern states

CNN– Weather officials say severe weather has already hit states like Alabama and Mississippi, with reports of tornadoes, downpours and hail.

As a reminder, officials say you should never drive through a flooded roadway. Leaders with the Columbia Police Department say they are keeping an eye on roadway conditions in case the weather causes safety concerns on the road.

You can find a list of flood prone streets in the Columbia area at www.abccolumbia.com/2021/03/18/city-of-columbia-urges-drivers-to-avoid-flood-prone-streets/.

