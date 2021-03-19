Consumer News: LeBron James coming out with an energy drink, YouTube looks to take on TikTok and more!

CNN– PepsiCo has teamed up with LeBron James to launch a new energy drink called ‘Mountain Dew Rise Energy.’ Each 16 ounce can has 180 milligrams of caffeine and zero grams of added sugar. The drinks are also made with fruit juice, vitamins a and c, antioxidants and zinc. It comes in six flavors, including Pomegranate Blue Burst, Orange Breeze and Peach Mango Dawn. The suggested retail price is $2.59.

YouTube is the latest social media platform attempting to branch out, trying to go head to head with short form video app TikTok. YouTube has lauched what they’re calling “Shorts.” YouTube’s says its phone app has many of the same features as TikTok, and is aimed at social media creators.

Tide Detergent is encouraging cold water washing to save you money and save the planet. The company is launching its “Turn to Cold Water” campaign soon. The goal is for consumers to do three out of every four loads of laundry with cold water instead of hot, by 2030. If the goal is met, Tide says it will have the same impact on greenhouse gas emissions as removing about a million cars from the road for a year. It will also save you some money, up to $150 a year in energy costs if you wash with cold water.