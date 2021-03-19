Judge limits evidence, refuses to move trial in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)– A judge says he won’t delay or move the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, but he’ll allow limited evidence from a 2019 arrest. Jury selection was halfway complete last week in former officer Derek Chauvin’s trial when the Minneapolis City Council announced it had unanimously approved a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family. Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, called the timing of the announcement deeply disturbing and said it jeopardized Chauvin’s chance for a fair trial. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill called the timing “unfortunate” but on Friday declined to delay the trial.