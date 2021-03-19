List of women coming forward with allegations against Deshaun Watson continues to grow

ABC TEAM– A former Clemson quarterback and current NFL star is facing 12 lawsuits and ten additional allegations of sexual assault. All of the complaints against Deshaun Watson, of the Houston Texans, involve inappropriate conduct with massage therapists.

Attorneys for one of the victims say Watson used his position to intimidate his victims.

Watson released a statement on Instagram earlier this week, saying in part “I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect, and i look forward to clearing my name.”