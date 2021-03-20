Anderson’s Career Day Lifts Newberry to 28-21 Win Over Catawba

SALISBURY, N.C. – Mario Anderson found the endzone on a four-yard run with 11 seconds left in the game to break a 21-21 tie and give Newberry the win over Catawba Saturday afternoon.

The Wolves would start the game’s opening drive from their own five-yard line. Dre Harris would find Andre Banks on second and 11 for 33 yards to give Newberry a first down and some breathing room. Anderson then broke off a 53-yard rush to move the ball all the way to the Catawba 10 yard line. Two plays later, Bobby Irby ran the ball in from the four-yard line to give Newberry the 6-0 lead. Jonas Lundberg would kick the extra point to make it 7-0.

Newberry got the ball back with 4:51 remaining in the first quarter on their own 34-yard line. On the final play of the quarter, Harris connected with Bryson Woodrugg for 28 yards to move the ball to the Catawba 11-yard line. The Wolves would move the ball down to the one-yard line, and Harris called his own number and ran it in for the touchdown. Lundberg connected for the extra point, and Newberry led 14-0. Newberry added another touchdown to end the quarter when Harris found Catriez Cook for 19 yards to make it 21-0 at the break.

The Wolves looked to have the game in hand, but Catawba would score on their opening possession of the second half to cut the Newberry lead to 14. The Indians then added two touchdowns in the fourth to tie the game at 21. The game looked to be heading into overtime, but Newberry got the ball on their own 10-yard line with 3:13 remaining. Anderson broke a 21-yard run out to the Newberry 35 yard line, and then Harris connected with Banks again for 49 yards to move the ball to the Catawba 21. Anderson then picked up 16 yards to put the ball at the four-yard line, and on second and goal, he punched it into the endzone for the winning score.

Harris finished the game 14-20 for 190 yards and one touchdown, while Andreson ran the ball 12 times for a career-high 111 yards and the winning touchdown. Alex Smith had eight tackles, while Devante Gambrell and David Vereen each had a sack.