14th juror selected for Chauvin trial

CNN– The 14th juror has been selected in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd. According to the court, the juror is a white woman in her 20’s. She said she would like to hear both sides of the case and more details about police training.

It took 10 days of extensive questioning by the judge and lawyers for both sides to select 14 jurors, including two alternates. Eight of the jurors are white, four are black, and two are mixed race.