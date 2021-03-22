Cat Barry named SEC Freshman of the Week for second time

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s soccer freshman forward Catherine Barry was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season after her performance against Coastal Carolina, the conference office announced Monday.

The Hingham, Mass., native scored her team-leading fifth goal of the season in the 3-0 dominant win over Coastal Carolina on Sunday. The rookie also assisted on an insurance goal for the Gamecocks, adding to her team-leading 13 points this year. Her multi-point performance is the third of the season and ties her for the most among active Carolina student-athletes in a career.

South Carolina has now earned a total of six weekly SEC honors this season and has won each of the three weekly honors twice including Barry’s two Freshman of the Week nods. Barry was also named to the SEC All-Freshman team and the SEC All-Tournament team back in the fall after finishing the first portion of the season with four goals and two assists.

Barry and the No. 10 Gamecocks (9-3-0, 6-2-0 SEC) have a short turnaround before their match with Elon (2-1-0, 1-1-0 CAA) on Thursday, March 25, at 6 p.m. The road test, which is the first between Elon and South Carolina, will be the first for Carolina this spring.

