Smash a car for a good cause at Airport High School’s fundraiser for Camp Kemo this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Airport High School is hosting its 27th annual fundraiser to support Camp Kemo this week. Your money can help send kids with cancer or blood disorders to summer camp.

You can spend a dollar to use a sledge hammer to wreck a car! The more money you give, the more swings you get.

Thousands of dollars have been raised from their many events throughout the years, and teachers said they do what they can to help those in need.

On Thursday, you and your family can pay to enter your cars and trucks for a car show to help give kids a summer they’ll never forget.