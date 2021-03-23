CDC easing guidelines for those vaccinated against COVID-19

CNN– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is easing its guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who are fully vaccinated can visit people who have not gotten the vaccine, without restrictions. They suggest the visits be limited to one unvaccinated household at a time.

They advise people to still wear a mask if the unvaccinated person is older or at an increased risk of severe illness.

Health officials consider people fully vaccinated once two weeks has passed since receiving your final vaccine dose.