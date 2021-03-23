Consumer News: DoorDash to deliver COVID-19 test kits, Staples will laminate your vaccine card for free and more!

CNN– DoorDash announced it will begin same day deliveries of two COVID-19 tests across the United States. DoorDash teamed up with digital health companies Vault Health and Everlywell for the effort. Everlywell’s test kit is done using a nasal swab, while Vault Health’s test uses supervised saliva collection. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized both kits for emergency use.

Staples is offering to laminate your COVID-19 vaccine card for free. Officials say the offer is good at all locations until April 3. So far, no major travel benefits or event attendance have opened exclusively to people who have been vaccinated. That could change in the future, and the card serves as proof of your vaccination.

Orkin released its third annual list of the top 50 termite cities in the United States. For the third year in a row, Miami topped the list. Los Angeles and Tampa, Florida came in second and third place. Those three cities have held the top three spots for the past three years. The list is based on data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most first-time customer termite treatments in the last year. Columbia moved up eight spots this year, landing at number 30. Charleston came in at 49.