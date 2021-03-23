Famed singer, B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer

Dallas, TX (WOLO) — In his 50 year music career, B.J. Thomas has sung a lot of hits that have helped him earn 8 #1 top hits, 26 top 10 singles, sold made him a 5 time Grammy award, CMA, Dove, Country and Gospel award winning musician. All of which catapulted him into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Thomas most well known for hits hit songs, ‘Hooked on a Feeling’, ‘Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head’ and ‘I’m so Lonesome I Could Cry’ but multi-genre artist was singing another tune Tuesday.

Thomas announced that his doctors have diagnosed him with stage four lung cancer. According to a spokesperson, Thomas is being treated at a Texas health care facility and says he is ‘hopeful for a complete recovery‘.

In statement released Tuesday Thomas says,

“I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans. I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you. I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you.”

Thomas says that he wants to interact with members of the industry as well as his fans and is staying positive when it comes to being able to continue making public appearances in the future.