Report: South Carolinians lost more than $30 million to cyber criminals in the past year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina M. Rhett DeHart announced that South Carolinians lost more than $30 million to cyber criminals in the past year, according to the 2020 Internet Crime Report. The report prompted DeHart to urge South Carolinians to be vigilant and aware of scams, so they do not become victims.

“Cybercrimes can inflict lifelong damage to the victims,” said Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart. “That is why the investigative work of the FBI and the prosecutorial efforts for cybercrime by our office will not end until such crimes come to a halt. Until that day comes, the public must remain vigilant, particularly during the pandemic, to avoid falling prey to the exploitative cybercriminals.”

According to the report from the FBI, there was an increase of over 300,000 suspected internet crime complaints compared to 2019. The report from 2020 notes nearly 800,000 complaints that amounted to over $8.4 billion in losses nationwide.

According to DeHart, the most money was lost in 2020 due to email compromise followed by romance scams.

“The pandemic has unfortunately emboldened cyber criminals to try to take advantage of many neighbors, including those working from home and staying home more often in general,” said Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart. “Our office encourages South Carolinians and South Carolina businesses to protect themselves with video call security measures and additional ways to protect sensitive information.”

Click here to see South Carolina’s Data from the 2020 Internet Crime Report.