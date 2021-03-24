Biden administration extends enrollment period for Affordable Care Act

CNN– The Biden administration is extending the enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid said the new deadline for special enrollment has been pushed back to August 15. The extension will give Americans more time to sign up or change their insurance in light of the increased subsidies from the recently enacted pandemic aid package.

The special open enrollment period began February 15 to help people who had lost jobs because of the pandemic, get health insurance coverage.