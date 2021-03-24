FCC wants to hear consumer complaints about slow internet service

The Federal Communications Commission says they want to use the information to improve accuracy

(CNN ) — Is your internet slow?

Do you want to complain to someone to that might actually be able to help?

Now is your chance!

The Federal Communication Commission (FCC) is launching a new outreach initiative on its website to find out just how slow internet speeds around the country are. On the website they’ll be asking consumers directly for first hand accounts about availability and disparities in access.

The FFC says they plan to use the information to improve the accuracy of their broadband maps and how to they can improve.

If you would like to participate by offering your personal experiences you can do so by going to HERE