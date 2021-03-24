Hate crime legislation making way through SC Senate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– After passing in the House, hate crime legislation is now making its way through the South Carolina Senate. Wednesday morning, a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee heard testimony from various organizations and the business community in favor of passing the bill that would create harsher penalties for crimes based on race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Once it clears subcommittee, the bill will head to the full Judiciary Subcommittee.