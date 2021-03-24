Sumter Co. Coroner releases cause of death of woman whose body was found days after she was reported missing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County Coroner Robby Baker released the cause of death of Rebecca Brown. Officials say Brown’s body was discovered in a ditch off of South Guignard Drive on Tuesday.

The coroner says Brown died as a result of a blunt force injuries due to a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident.

Brown was previously reported missing after she was last seen with friends on March 17 before walking off from Sumter Stop.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office. Police says their investigation has now turned to finding the car and driver involved. If you have any information, contact the Sumter Police Department 803-436-2700.