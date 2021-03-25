CDC rejects request to lift no-sail order for cruise lines

CNN– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is turning down a cruise industry request to lift its no-sail order. The no-sail order was issued in March 2020, and the Cruise Lines International Association voluntarily suspended all operations.

The association said it’s now asking the Biden administration to lift the order by early July, saying it would be in line with President Biden’s forecast for when the country will be closer to normal. The CDC responded, saying its order will stay in effect until November 1.