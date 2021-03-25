Half of U.S. elementary schools open for in-person learning

UNDATED (AP) — Nearly half of U.S. elementary schools were open for full-time classroom learning as of last month. But a Biden administration survey says the share of students with in-person instruction has varied greatly by region and by race — with most nonwhite students taught entirely online.

For the White House, the results of the national survey released yesterday mark a starting line for President Joe Biden’s pledge to have most K-8 schools open full time in his first 100 days in office. But they also show that he didn’t have far to go to meet that goal.

Among schools that enroll fourth graders, 47% offered full-time classroom learning in February, while for schools that teach eighth-graders, the figure was 46%. The results suggest, however, that at least some students weren’t opting in.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says the findings, while encouraging, also show “critical gaps” for in-person learning, especially for students of color.