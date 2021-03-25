Officials break ground on new office building in the BullStreet District

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There are some new neighbors coming to the BullStreet District. Thursday afternoon, city leaders and others broke ground on what will become WestLawn, a five story, 79,000 square foot office building.

City leaders say it will be the largest office building of its kind in the state, and the building is yet another sign of Columbia’s growth. Officials say WestLawn will be ready to open its doors in April 2022.