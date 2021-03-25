SC National Guard displays Apache Helicopter on UofSC’s campus

1/2 IMG 7509 Image: ABC Columbia

2/2 IMG 7510 Image: ABC Columbia



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A military helicopter touched down on the University of South Carolina’s campus Thursday afternoon. UofSC’s ROTC program, in partnership with the South Carolina National Guard, displayed an Apache Helicopter at Blatt Field.

Guardsmen say the display, which was also open to the public, was to allow the university’s ROTC students to gain some familiarity with the vehicle. South Carolina is one of a handful of schools in the nation to have Army, Navy and Air Force ROTC programs.