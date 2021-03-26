Boesel Shines At Plate As Gamecock Softball Drops Series Opener

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS —- No. 23 South Carolina softball dropped a 6-3 series opener to Texas A&M on Friday night at Davis Diamond. Carolina held a 3-2 lead heading to the bottom of the fourth, but the Aggies scored four unanswered runs over the next two frames to secure the victory.

The Gamecocks (17-8, 0-4 SEC) held their own after an Aggie two-run home run in the bottom of the first put the Garnet and Black in an early 2-0 hole. Kenzi Maguire’s fielder’s choice, coupled with a throwing error, in the top of the fourth started the South Carolina scoring effort. Mackenzie Boesel’s single the following at-bat tied the game at 2-2 before a Texas A&M error in the infield two batters later gave the Gamecocks a 3-2 lead heading to the bottom frame.

A one-out single in the fourth, followed by a pair of singles and a double in the fifth pushed across four-straight Aggie runs to give Texas A&M (21-5, 2-2 SEC) the 6-3 lead it wouldn’t surrender.

Boesel was a bright spot at the plate, posting a 3-for-4 night with an RBI and run scored. Katie Prebble recorded the other South Carolina hit.

Kelsey Oh (2-5, 0-3) took the loss in four innings of work.