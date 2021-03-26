23 SC health centers getting more than $95 million to help vaccinate vulnerable populations

CNN– Many health centers in South Carolina are getting more than $95 million to put toward supporting COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations. The funding for 23 community health centers throughout the state was announced on Thursday by the United States Department of Health and Human Services. It’s part of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill recently signed into law by President Biden.

The selected health centers aim to provide care to underserved communities. Officials will put the money toward preventive and primary health care services for people at higher risk for COVID-19.