Gamecock softball drops series to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS —- No. 23 South Carolina softball produced two runs in the top of the second with timely walks and a sacrifice fly out in its 10-2 loss in five innings to Texas A&M on Saturday at Davis Diamond. The Aggies put the pressure on from the start with a six-run first on their way to the series win.

Texas A&M (22-5, 3-2 SEC) held the Gamecocks to three hits while a quartet of Carolina errors contributed to the 10 Aggie runs.

South Carolina (17-9, 0-5) showed patience at the plate with six free bases earned thanks to four walks and two hit by pitches. Katie Prebble shined at the plate with a 2-for-3 day. Kassidy Krupit produced the other Carolina hit.

Leah Powell (5-0, 0-1) took the loss in the circle in 0.1 innings of work with six runs allowed on four hits. She allowed no earned runs.

Of the 10 runs allowed, just two were earned.