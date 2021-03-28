South Carolina softball swept by Texas A&M with 2-1 loss Sunday

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS —- No. 23 South Carolina softball dropped a 2-1 series finale to Texas A&M on Sunday at Davis Diamond. The Aggies used a solo home run two batters into the game and an infield single in the fifth to secure the win.

A wild pitch and throwing error in the infield led to the Gamecocks’ lone run of the afternoon in the top of the seventh.

Jordan Fabian and Maddie Gallagher had two of the three Carolina hits on back-to-back bunt singles in the second inning. Kenzi Maguire also posted a hit in the top of the fifth.

Cayla Drotar (1-2, 0-1 SEC) took the loss in the circle in 4.1 innings of work.