Driver killed after vehicle hits tree on Congaree Road in Richland

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has been killed after a tree collision on Saturday.

Troopers say it happened at Congaree Road near James Crossing Road around 10:45 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Authorities say the driver died on scene and was wearing a seat belt.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

Highway Patrol is investigating this collision.