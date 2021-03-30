SC Works Columbia to host US&S Facility Services hiring event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – SC Works Columbia will host a hiring event for US&S Facility Services this Wednesday.

It will be at the SC Works Midlands Center on 700 Taylor Street in Columbia, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The company is looking to fill two full-time positions and four part-time positions for the following jobs:

Job Order #1038927 – Day Porter (Full-Time)

Job Order #1038929 – Floor Technician (Part-Time)

Job Order #1038941 – Janitor (Part-Time, Day Shift)

Job Order #1039141 – Janitor (Part-Time, Evening)

Job Order #1039265 – Janitorial Supervisor (Full-Time)

Job Order #1039258 – Janitorial Supervisor (Part-Time)

For more information on the event and or the open positions, please go to SC Works Online Services and enter the job order number listed above.