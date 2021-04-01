Donate to Miss South Carolina USA’s “Crayons for Kids” program
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Miss South Carolina is kicking off a crayon drive to benefit kids! Marley Stokes is holding the drive for her “Crayons for Kids” program.
You can donate crayons at the following locations in the Midlands:
Gowns & Crowns
1593 Broad River Road
Columbia, SC 29210
20!20 Vision
1600 St. Julian Pl.
Columbia, SC 29204
Alpha One Fitness
1534 Main St.
Columbia, SC 29201
South Carolina Dance Company
1332 N. Lake Drive
Lexington, SC 29072
Clean Juice Lexington
5230 Sunset Blvd Unit F
Lexington, SC 29072
You can email Marley.CrayonsForKids@gmail.com for more information on how to donate.