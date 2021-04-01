Donate to Miss South Carolina USA’s “Crayons for Kids” program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Miss South Carolina is kicking off a crayon drive to benefit kids! Marley Stokes is holding the drive for her “Crayons for Kids” program.

You can donate crayons at the following locations in the Midlands:

Gowns & Crowns

1593 Broad River Road

Columbia, SC 29210

20!20 Vision

1600 St. Julian Pl.

Columbia, SC 29204

Alpha One Fitness

1534 Main St.

Columbia, SC 29201

South Carolina Dance Company

1332 N. Lake Drive

Lexington, SC 29072

Clean Juice Lexington

5230 Sunset Blvd Unit F

Lexington, SC 29072

You can email Marley.CrayonsForKids@gmail.com for more information on how to donate.