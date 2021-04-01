Man in car with Floyd minutes before his death plans to invoke Fifth Amendment in Chauvin trial

CNN– A friend of George Floyd plans to invoke the Fifth Amendment and not testify in Derek Chauvin’s trial. Morries Hall is the person who was sitting in the car with Floyd when police removed them from the vehicle last May. According to a filing submitted by his public defender, Hall is now asking the court to reject his subpoena since he will not testify.

A witness who worked at Cup Foods said Floyd and Hall each tried to use a $20 bill he identified as fake. Police say Hall tried to get rid of evidence when he was detained. He’s accused of dropping something down the sewer drain the day Floyd died.

Court documents show Hall fled Minnesota shortly after his friend’s death but was later arrested in Texas.