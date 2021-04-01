SC proposal would bar employers from requiring COVID vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina lawmakers are considering a proposal to prevent employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for workers. The Senate Medical Affairs committee passed Wednesday a resolution that says no one in the state can be forced into getting the vaccine. The proposal also states that employers can’t retaliate against workers who choose to forego the shots. Some exceptions include hospitals and other places with people especially vulnerable to the virus. Employers could still require quarantines for workers exposed to COVID-19 and provide incentives for employees to get the vaccine. The proposal now heads to the full Senate for a vote.