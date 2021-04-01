Upstate man suing Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office, alleging that a deputy slammed his head in a car door

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– An Upstate man is suing the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office as well as two individual deputies after he says a deputy slammed his head in a patrol car door. Attorneys for Stephon Hopkins announced the lawsuit Wednesday afternoon.

In April 2019, after Hopkins was arrested for interfering with an investigation and resisting arrest.

“This wasn’t a couple of bad apples getting carried away,” explains Hopkins’ attorney Bakari Sellers. “This was a complete failure from beginning to end. They were going to make my client pay one way or another and the system that was supposed to protect his safety and his rights either turned a blind eye or joined in.”

Deputies did not comment on the lawsuit. After the video was released in February, a spokesperson for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department released a statement that reads in part, “What occurred in the video was certainly unfortunate but without speaking with the person involved and conducting a thorough investigation into the incident, in its entirety, we cannot conclude any ill intention or that the act was intentional.”