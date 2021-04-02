Gamecock Baseball Falls to Georgia, 5-3, on Friday Night

ATHENS, Ga. – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell, 5-3, to Georgia Friday night (April 2) at Foley Field. The Bulldogs scored a pair of runs in the seventh to take the lead and added an insurance run in the eighth frame.

Carolina took a 3-0 lead in the fourth as Josiah Sightler walked, Wes Clarke was hit by a pitch and David Mendham belted an opposite-field three-run home run, his second of the season. Georgia got a run back in the fourth, then scored a run in the sixth.

Riley King had a two-run single in the seventh to take the lead for the Bulldogs. A fielding error scored a run in the eighth for Georgia for the final 5-3 count.

Thomas Farr struck out seven for the Gamecocks in a 5.2 inning start. He allowed six hits and two runs with no walks. The loss went to Andrew Peters , who allowed a run 1.2 innings of relief.

POSTGAME NOTES

Farr now has 52 strikeouts in 39.1 innings pitched.

The Gamecocks had five hits on the day and three RBI, all off Mendham’s home run.

Carolina’s six-game winning streak was snapped in Friday’s game. Carolina is now 17-7 overall and 4-3 in the SEC.

Carolina’s pitching had 11 strikeouts on the night.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Georgia continue its three-game series on Saturday afternoon (April 3) with a 2 p.m. first pitch at Foley Field. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.