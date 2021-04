No injuries reported after former employee crashes car into a North Carolina Walmart

CNN– Some Walmart employees in North Carolina had a scary experience early Friday morning, when someone drove a car into the store. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and all employees were evacuated safely.

The driver, who has been idenfitied as a former employee who was fired last week, is currently in custody.

For now, the store will remain close due to extensive property damage.