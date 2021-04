One Capitol Police officer dead after man crashes vehicle into barricade, hitting two officers

CNN– One U.S. Capitol Police officer is dead after a suspect rammed a vehicle into a barricade, hitting two officers. Officials say police fired shots as the suspect got out of the vehicle, holding a knife.

The suspect was pronounced dead by police.

The Capitol Police officer was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to the hospital. A second officer is in the hospital with injuries.