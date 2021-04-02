Unopened Super Mario Bros. game from 1986 sells for $660,000

DALLAS (AP) – An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and then forgotten about in a desk drawer has sold at auction for $660,000.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas says the video game that sold Friday was bought as a Christmas gift but ended up being placed in a desk drawer, where it remained sealed in plastic and with its hang tab intact until it was found earlier this year.

It says it is the finest copy known to have been professionally graded for auction.

The game’s selling price far exceeded the $114,000 that another unopened copy that was produced in 1987 fetched in an auction last summer.