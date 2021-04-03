Gamecock Baseball Bounces Back with 13-7 Win over Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – The University of South Carolina baseball team used four home runs and stout pitching from Brannon Jordan to defeat Georgia, 13-7, Saturday afternoon (April 3) at Foley Field.

Georgia opened the scoring with a solo home run in the second but the Gamecocks responded in the third on George Callil’s two-run opposite field home run. Andrew Eyster hit a two-run shot in the fourth, making it 4-1.

Carolina went up 7-1 in the sixth as Josiah Sightler hit a home run to right and Brennan Milone drove in a run with a single and then scored on a two-base error. A Braylen Wimmer sacrifice fly scored Callil to put Carolina up 8-1 in the top of the seventh. Georgia answered with a five-run seventh inning to cut Carolina’s lead to two runs.

The Gamecocks would respond, scoring three runs in the eighth on an RBI double from Milone and a two-run single by Brady Allen . Wes Clarke then hit his 15th home run of the season in the ninth to give the Gamecock some cushion.

Jordan picked up the win, tying a career high with 11 strikeouts while allowing just one hit with three walks and four earned runs. Brett Kerry struck out four in 2.1 innings of relief, allowing an earned run with a walk and five hits.

Clarke was 3-for-5 on the day to lead the Carolina offense. Callil reached base four times and drove in a pair. He joined Sightler and Milone with two hits apiece.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina wins at Foley Field for the first time since the 2016 season.

Jordan tied his career high in strikeouts, which was set this season against Mercer (March 6).

Clarke has now homered in 11 games this season and five of the last seven games.

Eight of the nine Gamecocks in the lineup had hits while Braylen Wimmer drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Carolina had a total of seven extra-base hits in the win.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Georgia wrap up the three-game series Sunday afternoon (April 4) at 1 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.