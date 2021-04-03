Newberry blows out Erskine 54-14

NEWBERRY, S.C. – The Wolves offense exploded for 48 unanswered points Saturday afternoon to soar past the Flying Fleet 54-14. The 54 points for Newberry are the most in a game since defeating Virginia University of Lynchburg 55-7 in 2017.

Erskine would receive the opening kickoff, but on the fifth play of the drive, the Flying Fleet would fumble the ball at their 38-yard line, and Craig Barksdale would recover the ball for the Wolves. On second and six at the Erskine 12, Bryson Woodruff would take the ball into the endzone for a touchdown. The Wolves’ point after attempt would result in an interception to make it a 6-0 game. Erskine responded on the following possession by driving 75 yards in just 1:58, scoring a touchdown, and taking a 7-6 lead.

With 6:16 remaining in the first quarter, the Wolves would take advantage of a short Erskine punt to take over on the Fleet’s 48-yard line. Mario Anderson would rush for 22 yards on the first two plays, and then Dre Harris found Cade Ruff for a 28-yard touchdown pass. The Wolves would fail in their two-point attempt and lead 12-6.

With 1:44 remaining in the opening period, Newberry would start on their own 20. Anderson would break off a 22-yard run to move the ball down the field. After an offsides penalty on Erskine, Anderson would run the ball for eight more yards and get the WOlves back into Erskine territory. After the first quarter ended, Anderson picked up where he left off, running the ball for 30 more yards to the Fleet six-yard line. Harris then found Woodruff for the six-yard touchdown, and Newberry increased their lead to 12.

On the first play of Erskine’s next possession, Kegan Crowell intercepted an Erskine pass to give Newberry the ball at the Fleet 25 yard-line and return it to the four. Malory Pinkney II then rushed the ball up the middle and found the endzone to make it a 26-7 game.

Andre Amaker blocked the Fleet punt on the next Erskine possession, setting up the Wolves with first and ten at the Erskine 15-yard line. Harris then found Tommy Washington for a 16-yard touchdown to increase the Newberry lead to 26. Catreiz Cook finished out the scoring for Newberry in the first half when he broke off a 28-yard run and made it 40-7.

The Wolves took the second half’s opening possession and drove 55 yards in 5:15, and Pete Elmore found Tre Suber for 18-yards and the touchdown. Newberry’s second possession would finish the scoring for the Wolves. After two 15-yard penalties on the Fleet extended the drive, John Swinton ran the ball in from 34 yards out to make it 54-7.

Dre Harris was 10-12 for 118 yards and three touchdowns, while Mario Anderson ran the ball eight times for 87 yards. Bryson Woodruff led the receivers with five catches for 61 yards and one touchdown. Nick Yearwood had six total tackles, including one sack. Chase Rogers had 1.5 sacks, and Josh Edward added a sack for the defense.