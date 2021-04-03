WBCA recognizes Boston and Cooke

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina sophomore Aliyah Boston is among 10 players to earn WBCA All-America recognition, the organization announced today. The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association selection makes the sophomore forward a unanimous All-American this season. Sophomore guard Zia Cooke earned honorable mention recognition for the Gamecocks as well.

Boston followed up her National Freshman of the Year season with another stellar campaign in 2020-21, averaging a double-double (13.7 ppg/11.5 rpg) overall, in SEC play (13.3 ppg/12.3 rpg) and against ranked opponents (14.4 ppg/12.1 rpg). She ranks fifth in the nation in double-doubles (17) and is among the nation’s top 20 in rebounds per game (12th) and offensive rebounds per game (18th, 4.1), grabbing double-digit rebounds in 23 of her 31 games this season,

Ranked 18th in the country with 2.6 blocks per game, Boston is already fifth in program history in career blocked shots (167) as both of her season totals rank among the top six in program single-season history. She became the first Gamecock to post multiple triple-doubles in her career when she recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks against then-No. 22/23 Georgia (Jan. 21). It was the program’s first triple-double against a ranked opponent and against an SEC opponent.

Cooke has been the Gamecocks’ leading scorer throughout the season, ranking 12th in the SEC with 15.9 points per game. Shining brightest at the end of the season, Cooke picked up NCAA Hemisfair Regional Most Outstanding Player honors as the Gamecocks advanced to the Final Four. Cooke led the Gamecocks with 16.2 points per game in the tournament, including 19.3 ppg over her last three games. Cooke twice tied the program record by making five 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament game, and her 11 made 3s at the event are the program record. On the season, Cooke scored in double figures 27 times in 31 games, including six 20-point outings.

No. 6/5 South Carolina closed out its 2020-21 season Friday night in the NCAA Final Four. It was the program’s third Final Four appearance in the last six NCAA Tournaments, coming on the heels of its sixth SEC Tournament championship.

2021 WBCA Coaches’ All-Americans

Aliyah Boston , South Carolina

Paige Bueckers, UConn

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Dana Evans, Louisville

Naz Hillmon, Michigan

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Aari McDonald, Arizona

NaLyssa Smith, Baylor

Kiana Williams, Stanford