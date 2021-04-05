CDC: More than three million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Easter Sunday

CNN,

CNN– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 3.4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered Easter Sunday.
That may be a large number, but it did not top Saturday’s all-time record of more than four million shots in arms in a single day. This means that 32% of Americans have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In all, more than 165 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in the U.S. to date.

Categories: National News
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts