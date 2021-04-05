CDC: More than three million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Easter Sunday

CNN– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 3.4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered Easter Sunday.

That may be a large number, but it did not top Saturday’s all-time record of more than four million shots in arms in a single day. This means that 32% of Americans have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In all, more than 165 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in the U.S. to date.