WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can give the gift of life at the Shepeard Community Blood Center’s Blood Drive this Tuesday.

You can give blood from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the West Columbia Police Department’s building on 200 N. 12th Street.

Masks are required to donate and you must bring a photo id.

All donors will receive a $5 Dunkin’ gift card.

To sign up for an appointment, visit Shepeard’s website.