Columbia Fireflies announce capacity restrictions for 2021 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fireflies announced ticketing plans and other updates to policies and procedures at Segra Park for the 2021 season today.

According to the team, Segra Park will operate at a 50% capacity to start the 2021 season, with a maximum of approximately 5,000 fans per game.

The following policies are in effect to start the season. These policies will be updated throughout the year. The Fireflies will continue to work closely with the City of Columbia, the Governor’s Office, the CDC and Major League Baseball throughout the season to ensure the safety of all.

Ticketing Policies

To start the 2021 season, there will be sections with socially distant seating pods and sections with regular capacity in the seating bowl. The left field Bojangles’ Berm will be sectioned off for socially distanced seating, while the right field Bojangles’ Berm will be at a reduced capacity but without the requirement of a 6’ buffer between pods. Fans will have the option to select the seating with which they are most comfortable. In socially distanced sections, tickets will be available in pods of two, three, four, five or six.

Group areas will see capacity limits to increase safety in those sections. Areas including the Palmetto Picnic Pavilion will feature socially distanced tables with seating for up to a maximum of six guests at each table. This will allow fans to space out in smaller groups comfortably and safely.

Along with these changes, there will be small changes in individual game ticket prices in a handful of seating areas. Individual game ticket prices for the 2021 season will be as follows:

Bojangles’ Berm: $5

Home Run Porch: $10

Reserved Seats: $10

Palmetto Citizens FCU All-Star Dugout Seats (sections 102-103 & 109-110): $11

Palmetto Citizens FCU All-Star Home Plate Seats (sections 104-108): $12

On-Deck Seats: $14 (very limited quantities available)

Scout Seats: $16 (very limited quantities available)

Bullpen Boxes: $56 per table (four tickets included)

4-Topps: $60 per table (four tickets included)

Individual game tickets for the 2021 season will be released month-by-month to ensure that all safety protocols and precautions remain up to date. Tickets for games in May, including all Opening Week games, will go on sale April 27 at 10am. Tickets for the remaining months will go on sale approximately two weeks prior to the first game of each ensuing month.

Fireflies Season Ticket Members will be contacted by their Fireflies Account Representative prior to individual tickets going on sale to ensure they are in their desired section, whether that be a socially distanced section or a regular capacity section.

To minimize person-to-person contact, all individual game and group tickets will be digital in 2021. Season Ticket Members will be issued scannable membership cards. All individual and group tickets will be emailed to purchasers and can be printed at home or scanned digitally on one’s cell phone. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487.

Mask Policy

Per Major League Baseball’s policy and in accordance with the City of Columbia mask ordinance, masks will be required to be worn at all times when attending Fireflies games, including when entering the stadium, walking around the concourse, using the restroom or ordering concessions. Fans will be permitted to remove their masks only when actively eating or drinking in their seats.

Segra Park to become a Cashless Facility

Beginning in 2021 and moving forward, Segra Park will become a cashless facility. Eliminating the exchange of cash limits person to person contact and keeps all Fireflies fans and staff members safe. All major credit cards will be accepted at every point of sale at Segra Park, including at the Box Office, at the Mason Jar Team Store, in the parking lots and at all concession stands.

Fans who bring cash will, at any point during the game, be able to convert that into Fireflies Gift Cards at Guest Services, which is located on the concourse behind home plate. Gift Cards will be available in increments of $5 and will not have an expiration date.

Concessions Updates

All Fireflies employees will be required to wear a mask at all times and any employees handling food will wear plastic gloves. To minimize the number of persons who come into close proximity to food, buffets in large group areas will be served by Fireflies employees wearing gloves and masks.

To enhance convenience and reduce the amount of people and time spent in concession lines, fans will now be able to order and purchase concessions from their seats on any mobile device. In premium seating sections including Club Seats, Bullpen Boxes and Scout Seats, the service will allow fans to order food and have it brought directly to them by Fireflies staff. In all other seating sections, fans will be able to order from their seat and will get a notification on their phone when their food is ready to be picked-up at a designated concession stand. More information about this web-based service and the ordering process will be released closer to the start of the season.

Mason Jar Team Store Policies

The Mason Jar Team Store will be open for in person shopping during games but will operate at a capacity limit of 20 people at one time. Masks are required to be worn at all times when shopping in the team store. As with the rest of Segra Park, the Mason Jar will be cashless.

Gameday Parking

Parking for the 2021 season in all Fireflies-controlled general parking lots will cost $5 per car and will also be cashless. A finalized parking map will be released closer to Opening Day.

Other Segra Park Safety Policies

In addition to capacity limits, PPE requirements and operating as a cashless ballpark, many other policies and procedures have been put in place to create a safe environment at Segra Park. Hand sanitizing stations have been placed at dozens of locations throughout the ballpark. Enhanced cleaning protocols will be in place and high-touch locations will be sanitized frequently.

Segra Park’s Clear Bag policy will remain in effect for the 2021 season. Bags will be searched by masked and gloved Fireflies security personnel. The full Segra Park Clear Bag Policy can be found online here.

General Information Update

Fireflies Season Memberships are available for purchase now and are the best way to guarantee your tickets to Fireflies games this season. Season Ticket Members get priority game date selection before tickets go on sale to the general public. Season Memberships can be purchased by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487. Fireflies individual game tickets for the month of May will go on sale Tuesday, April 27at 10am.

The Fireflies full 2021 Promotional Calendar will be released in the coming weeks.