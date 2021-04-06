South Carolina gets $47M to amp up minority vaccine efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– South Carolina is getting a $47 million boost to its COVID-19 vaccination programs, particularly in minority communities. The $47 million award announced Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is intended to shore up local efforts to expand vaccine deployment. Officials say 75% of the total funding must toward programs and initiatives aimed at getting more vaccines into racial and ethnic minority communities. The money could go toward training people to go door-to-door in their own areas, raise vaccine awareness and help people sign up for vaccine appointments. Funds could also be used to hire community health workers focusing on bilingual outreach.