South Carolina to get $47 million from CDC to help expand vaccine efforts

The $47 million dollars is intended to help expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts in minority communities

Columbia, SC (Associated Press) —South Carolina is getting a major boost from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for COVID-19 vaccine programs.

The $47 million dollar award is intended to assist local efforts that would expand vaccinations in the state.

75% of the total funding must go toward program sand initiatives specifically aimed at getting more vaccines into minority communities.

A portion of those funds must also be used to hire community health workers that would focus on bilingual outreach.