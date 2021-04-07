Ten lawmakers suing former President Trump, Rudy Giuliani for role in Capital riots

CNN– Ten lawmakers who were in the United States Capitol during the January 6 riots are now suing former President Donald Trump. The lawsuit accuses the former president and his ex-personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, of conspiring with the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to incite the riot.

The lawsuit was the first civil action filed against Trump related to the attack. A spokesman for trump has previously denied that the former president incited or worked to incite the riots.

Five people were killed in the violent insurrection.