Law enforcement speaks about the Rock Hill shooting that left five people dead Wednesday

CNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP)– Five people are dead and another is hurt after a shooting in Rock Hill. Authorities say two of those killed were children. The Associated Press reports the suspected shooter is former NFL player Phillip Adams. The York County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in a home on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the residents of the home were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. They have been identified as Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife Barbara Lesslie, as well as their 5-year-old grandson Noah Lesslie and their 9-year-old granddaughter Adah Lesslie. A fifth victim was found outside the home. Officials identified him as James Lewis of Gastonia. He was working at the home at the time of the incident.

According to the Associated Press, the parents of the suspect, Phillip Adams, live near the doctor’s home in Rock Hill, and had been treated by the doctor. The AP also reports Adams killed himself after midnight.